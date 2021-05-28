Bad Bunny had a record 2020, releasing three full albums, the third of which became the first all-Spanish album to top the Billboard 200. And he hasn’t taken a break yet in 2021, making WWE appearances, performing on Saturday Night Live, and collecting some trophies in between. Now the Puerto Rican performer has released his first new song of 2021, “100 Millones,” featuring fellow Puerto Rican Luar La L. It’s a well-earned flex after everything Bad Bunny has done recently, with the rapper counting cash and showing off cars while bragging that he’s spent 12 months at No. 1 on the charts. At this point, we honestly wouldn’t put it past him. And if you thought the man still wasn’t busy enough? He just told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe he’d have another new song next week.
Bad Bunny Makes Some Well-Earned Flexes on ‘100 Millones’
Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images