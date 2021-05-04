Meanwhile, Bamboozle Sets 2023 Return

Photo: Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some festivals are aiming to test the waters with returns this fall, while others are eyeing 2022 for their first (hopefully) post-pandemic lineups. Then there’s Bamboozle, the rowdy New Jersey music festival, which announced on May 4 that it plans to return in 2023. “Emo’s not dead — prepare for the awakening,” a video posted to social media teased. The event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bamboozle, which first took place at the Stone Pony in 2003 with headliners including the Roots. Since then, a wide array of musicians — from My Chemical Romance to Demi Lovato to Sonic Youth — have played the festival, billed in the new clip as “a lost but never forgotten celebration of emo and pop.” The festival spent most of its tenure at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Sports Complex and spawned California, Chicago, and touring iterations. Bamboozle last took place in 2012, a tenth-anniversary return to Asbury Park that featured Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi, Skrillex, Incubus, My Chemical Romance, and Mac Miller. “Ten years has been long enough,” the clip concludes. And hopefully two more will be long enough to get a feel for moshing and crowd-surfing again.