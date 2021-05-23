Alicia Keys Belts Songs in A Minor Medley at Billboard Music Awards

Miz Keys on the keys. Photo: Twitter

Alicia Keys celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in the way so many of us celebrate our major milestones: with a medley performance at the Billboard Music Awards and a personal shout-out from Michelle Obama. Keys, whom Obama described in her introduction as a “shining light and singular force,” started off the performance with the whispered intro to Songs in A Minor, “Piano & I.” Keys then launched into “A Woman’s Worth” before switching to a cover of Prince’s “How Come You Don’t Call Me.” She finished off the performance with, of course, “Fallin’” — a song that garnered three trophies for Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Performance, and Song of the Year at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards.