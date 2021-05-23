Oh to be a slice of bread. Photo: Twitter

BTS debuted their latest single, “Butter,” with a characteristically flawless performance at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards. Streaming from Seoul, South Korea and dressed in snazzy black suits reminiscent of their recent music video, the group started out “Butter” on a soundstage before dancing all the way to the Billboard red carpet. The song’s bridge saw the group executing intense choreography before the boys made their way to a stage flanked by a gigantic disco ball. BTS were up for four awards — Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song — at Sunday’s ceremony, all of which, naturally, they won. “Butter” is BTS’s second English single, and broke multiple records on its release last week.