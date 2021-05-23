Doja Cat and SZA Have a Ball With ‘Kiss Me More’ at the Billboard Music Awards

Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I have way too much anxiety to be outside,” SZA tweeted Sunday. “I’m begging u not to invite me to shit.” Presumably she was referring to all the afterparties and not center stage, because the “Good Days” singer looked zen and sounded pitch perfect during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. SZA joined Doja Cat for a globe-trotting rendition of their recent collaboration “Kiss Me More,” by which we mean a dozen globes trotted, rolled, and bounced across the stage in impressively opaque-looking masks and heels. What kind of visibility do you think you can achieve with a Nerf mascot helmet? 90%? 40%?

The pair helped kick off the main stage performances of Sunday’s ceremony, host by Nick Jonas, which has already recognized Pop Smoke, BTS, the Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Bad Bunny. Later in the show, which will also featuring an Alicia Keys medley and a Weeknd performance, Drake is set to receive Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award, and Pink to be awarded this year’s Icon Award later in the evening. And as for Most Comically Challenging Headwear, you know who all is getting our votes.