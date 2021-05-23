Congratulations to Drake for his Artist of the Decade award, which he received Sunday at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, but the real star of tonight’s ceremony is the rapper’s three-year-old son Adonis, who was handling the screaming live crowd of total strangers pretty well, there, until he’d had enough and burst into adorable tears.

“I’m really self-conscious about my music,” Adonis’s dad explained in his acceptance speech. “I rarely celebrate anything, and, just for anyone watching this that’s wondering how this happened, that’s really the answer. It’s being so unsure how you’re getting it done, that you just keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula. Feeling so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night.”

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ‘cause, to be really honest with you, I don’t really understand it myself,” explained Drake. “I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong, but tonight, for once, I’m sure as hell we did something right.”

Concluded the rapper, “I want to dedicate this award to my friends. I want to dedicate this award to my long-time collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all of your decisions and the music you make really really does have me tossing and turning at night, trying to figure out what I should do next, so thank you.” Just then, Adonis tried to make a break for it, and Drake hoisted him up. “To my beautiful family, and to you,” he tells his son, who is fully weeping at this point, with a kiss. “I want to dedicate this award to you.” Aaaaaaand now we’re crying too.