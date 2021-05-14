And Now, TikTok Star Bella Poarch Steps Into the Pop-Girl Ring

If your For You page hasn’t already acquainted you with the mystery-age TikTok star, let her instead introduce herself as Bella Poarch, pop diva. “Build a Bitch,” her debut single for Warner Records, is a not-so-polite refusal of the idea that anyone — including those with over 65 million TikTok followers — should have to change who they are for approval. “This ain’t Build-a-Bitch / I’m filled with flaws and attitude / So if you need perfect, I’m not built for you,” she sings in the chorus to the lilting lullaby beat. Referencing Bob the Builder and Barbie and Ken, the cutesy pop song is juxtaposed with the music video, in which Poarch channels Dolores and leads a revolution, burning down a Build-a-Bear-like workshop where men craft their dream girls. The visual was directed by Andrew Donoho and creative-directed by producer-songwriter Sub Urban, who also crafted the track with Poarch’s lyrics. The Filipina American went viral on TikTok with her lip sync to Millie B’s “M to the B” last year, using animated face movements. She is now the third-most-followed creator, behind Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae. The video features cameos from influencers ZHC, Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa, Dina, Sub Urban, Bretman Rock, Rakhim, and Larray. Above, watch and rewatch “Build a Bitch.”

