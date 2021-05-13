Peacock Will Serve Up Spinoffs of Below Deck, Top Chef, Making It

Photo: NBC Peacock

If you want seconds of your favorite reality series, you’ll have to head over to Peacock. The NBC streamer is bulking up its offerings of reality spinoffs, with its announcement of new Below Deck, Top Chef, and Making It spinoff series, per a May 13 press release. Below Deck Down Under, the fourth iteration of the Bravo series (after the original, Mediterranean, and Sailing Yacht) will bring the charter-yacht reality format to Australia, with the promise of some underwater drama in the scuba-diving destination. Top Chef Family Style is another spinoff of the long-running Bravo cooking competition, which will feature young competitors paired up with adult family members. Meghan Trainor, who once sang, “I never learned to cook / But I can write a hook” on her 2014 song “Dear Future Husband,” will host, alongside Top Chef Masters winner Marcus Samuelsson as head judge. Baking It will put a holiday baking spin on Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s NBC competition series Making It, but will be hosted by “two celebrity friends” of Poehler’s. The announcement also included news that season three of American Ninja Warrior Junior, previously on Universal Kids, will premiere on Peacock.

These reality spinoffs continue a trend for the streamer, which has also announced plans for a Real Housewives of Miami reboot, an “all stars” season of Real Housewives featuring stars from multiple series, and a Vanderpump Dogs series from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and Vanderpump Rules’ Lisa Vanderpump. Earlier this week, Peacock also announced star-studded series that focus on Demi Lovato chasing UFOs, Jojo Siwa building a pop group, and Paris Hilton getting married. Unfortunately, though, Peacock has still left us cold on a Below Deck Norway series order.