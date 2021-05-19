9 Great Audiobooks to Listen to This Month

Photo: Publisher

Length: 8 hrs, 17 mins

Read by: the author

Speed you can listen: at least 1.8x, but slow it down to 1x for the monologue from Uncle Vanya.

First, I’m not sure who told Julianna Margulies to write a memoir. Second, even though her mom or dad nicknamed her “sunshine girl,” it’s a weird title. Third, with a title like that, should the cover of the book be black and white? (Full disclosure: I wrote for AMC’s Dietland, in which Margulies appears, though our interactions were very minor.) The first half of Sunshine Girl, which covers the actress’s adolescence, is uncomfortably detailed. Things begin to gallop when she heads off to Sarah Lawrence. I had an especially hard time reconciling the Margulies of The Good Wife with a) her supposed love of rollerblading in Venice, Calif., and b) an aside about a particularly uncomfortable moment in her life when she writes: “The conversation made me want to rip my skin off and flush my remains down the toilet.” Intense! Regardless, her vocal impressions of Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, and Steven Seagal, plus that gorgeous aforementioned Chekhovian moment, are pure magic.