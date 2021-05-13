Photo: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Now, if you want to fall in love with a stranger while trapped on a sterilized rooftop in Las Vegas, it’ll be your own, personal decision, not a side effect of filming during a pandemic. On Thursday, CBS announced the premiere day for their upcoming seasons of Love Island and Big Brother, both of which will kick off the month after next. Make sure and spend June enjoying some fresh air and sunshine, because come Wednesday, July 7, your summer will be spent eating, breathing, and, well, watching your two favorite CBS reality shows.

And we’re not kidding about the sleeping part. Big Brother’s 90-minute Season 23 premiere will debut at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, followed immediately by the 90-minute premiere of Love Island at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, both of which will also be available on the CBS app and Paramount+, live and on demand. As of Sunday, July 11, Big Brother will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. After airing Thursday, Friday, and Sunday its first week, Love Island, shot in Casa Amor in “the sun-drenched Hawaiian Islands,” will air Tuesday through Fridays and Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, a truly wild amount of television per week.

And somehow, that’s not all! Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves announced the news, alongside Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman, on Clubhouse Thursday, and promised several Clubhouse events this summer, giving viewers “the opportunity to join conversations featuring series talent, alumni, insiders, and experts throughout this season.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chen Moonves hinted that this summer’s Big Brother “would have something of a vacation theme, and that the Houseguests are ‘going to be moving into what we are calling the BB Beach Club.’” Of course, aside from “Forever Pandemic,” what theme wouldn’t you watch hours upon hours of?