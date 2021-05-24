We’re Throwing Our Bras at Duran Duran’s Billboard Music Awards Performance

2021 is turning out to be quite a renaissance renaissance year for Duran Duran, who are now embarking embarking on a publicity blitz for their spooky upcoming album Future Past. (Seriously, it’s quite a different sound.) Their first stop was this year’s Billboard Music Awards, where the boys performed an upbeat medley of new single “Notorious,” old fave “Invisible,” and horny anthem “Hungry Like the Wolf” and were just generally being cute and happy to be back together after the pandemic. So, without further ado, please welcome Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, and Roger Taylor back to the pantheon of New Wave glory.

