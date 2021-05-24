The Jonas Brothers Harmonize Over Fireworks in BBMAs Performance

Did you think Nick Jonas would host an awards show without inviting his brothers onstage? The JoBros closed out the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a medley that included a short preview of their new track “Remember This.” To start off the set, DJ and producer Marshmello joined Nick, Joe, and Kevin for a performance of their recent collab “Leave Before You Love Me.” On top of teasing roughly 30 seconds of the harmonies in “Remember This,” the JoBros also played snippets of “Sucker,” which won Top Radio Song at last year’s BBMAs, “Only Human,” and “What a Man Gotta Do.” As the lights turned red and fireworks began shooting into the Los Angeles sky, the band of brothers pumped their fists in the air and pointed out at the screaming live audience. We assume we can expect the same fiery energy in August, when they kick off their “Remember This” tour of outdoor concerts across North America.

