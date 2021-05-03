Billie Eilish may still be keeping the status of her horse girl–ness a secret, but the pop singer-songwriter is finally showing off another side of herself. In a photo shoot for her British Vogue cover, Eilish debuted a tattoo she got on her hip — after previously telling fans they “won’t ever see it.” Eilish told Vanity Fair about the tattoo in her 2020 “time capsule” interview, after once telling the magazine at the end of 2019 that she wanted to get one. “Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you,” she told British Vogue in an interview ahead of the July 30 release of her new album, Happier Than Ever. It’s unclear from the photos what her tattoo is, though, and she didn’t give any details to the magazine. Distractify speculated that it could be a snake (fitting alongside her new “Your Power” music video), while Popsugar suggested a dragon. Both guesses would fit with British Vogue’s description of “a slither of the inking snaking up her right hip.” Tilt your head the right way and squint a little, though, and doesn’t it look like a horse?
Billie Eilish Debuts Secret Tattoo in British Vogue Cover Shoot
Photo: Billie Eilish/YouTube