Marvel Reveals Black Panther 2 Movie Title and Release Date in Megatrailer

The latest Marvel movie trailer is called, in an extremely grandiose and lovably cheesy move, “Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies.” It’s not your typical trailer. For one, it’s three minutes long. For another, the first two minutes are a send-off to Phase Three of the MCU, complete with phone footage of an audience reacting to Avengers: Endgame in the theater on opening night. The rest, though, is a massive lineup of things to come, including title reveals and new footage. Most exciting is the revelation that the new Black Panther will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is scheduled for a July 8, 2022, release date. The megatrailer also features a first look at footage from Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals, including swole Kumail, a lovely sunset, and Gemma Chan as Sersi saying, “We’re the ones who changed everything,” which in the context of this trailer doubles as Marvel Studios gassing itself up? We’ll admit we got a little throat-lumpy by the end, in which simple text onscreen just says, “See you at the movies.” It’s been too long. Here are all of the official titles and release dates of Marvel’s Phase Four, as announced in the trailer. We’ve got a lot of theatergoing to catch up on:

Black Widow — July 9, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — September 3, 2021

The Eternals — November 5, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home — December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder — May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — July 8, 2022

The Marvels — November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023