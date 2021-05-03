Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Outshine Bey and Jay in a Family Photo

Beyoncé and her mini-me, Blue Ivy. Not pictured: Blue Ivy’s mini-me, Rumi. Photo: Beyoncé/YouTube

Blue Ivy is teaching them well. Twins Rumi and Sir Carter steal all the light from their famous parents in a new family photo shared online this weekend. Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah posted a since-deleted snap of the family at an art gallery over the weekend. Sir and Rumi, twin Geminis who will be four next month, are standing and laughing, minding their own business, while the rest of the family poses. Big sister Blue Ivy is giving all the grace of a 9-year-old Grammy winner, beaming at the camera. Doesn’t she look like Destiny’s Child–era Beyoncé? Meanwhile, Rumi looks like a young(er) Blue Ivy. This is one of the few glimpses of the Carter kids we’ve seen since 2020’s Black Is King. We could’ve sworn these babies were just born yesterday. The iconic floral pregnancy announcement? Yeah, that was over four years ago. Shake your head and mutter “They grow up so fast” along with the rest of the BeyHive below.

These kids grow up tewww quick, cause I swear Rumi and Sir were babies 2 pictures ago pic.twitter.com/V57UQLFeqL — 𝐍𝐢𝐜𝐤 Stew𝔸ℝ𝕋 (@Nicko3277) May 3, 2021

How did they get Blue Ivy to hold Blue Ivy hand?? https://t.co/BgNygNanxS — bee (@bjh23_) May 3, 2021

Beyoncé literally sang proud family into existence pic.twitter.com/F8lEbqjYJ8 — oni (@__Onixivy_) May 3, 2021