Enter to Win a Copy of Brian Moylan’s New Book, The Housewives

Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Bravo

Big news for Bravo fans: Dame Brian Moylan, founder and president of the Real Housewives Institute, is teaming up with Vulture on a new newsletter, The Housewives Institute Bulletin.

Sent every other Friday, the bulletin is designed to be a one-stop shop for dedicated students of the Reality Television Arts and Sciences. It will bring you all the best Housewives news and gossip (from on- and offscreen), stories inspired by recent episodes, highlights from the recaps, over-the-top fashion moments, and plenty of fun surprises from the desk of Dame Moylan. (And perhaps most important of all, there will be newsletter-exclusive recaps of the reunions!)

If you subscribe to the newsletter below, you’ll also be entered for a chance to win a free copy of Brian’s new book, The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives.

The first edition will be sent on Friday, May 21. Sign up now to make sure you don’t miss it!

