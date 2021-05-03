Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Earlier today, Britney Spears took to Instagram to rebuke this year’s spate of documentaries about herself, from the New York Times’s Framing Britney Spears to the BBC’s newly-released The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship. However, if Britney wanted to quell fan speculation about her well-being raised by the documentaries ahead of Spears’s conservatorship hearing in June, posting her concerns alongside video of herself spinning, alone, smiling in a darkened dance studio is probably not going to do the trick.

“Geez!!!!,” the singer captioned the Instagram video, posted Monday. “2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!! So many documentaries this year with other people’s takes on my life… what can I say… I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical…they criticize the media and then do the same thing????? Damn…”

After its release in February, Spears took to Instagram to say she felt “embarrassed” by Framing Britney Spears, though she also noted that she had not yet watched it. “I don’t know ya’ll but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life… I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!!,” the singer’s post continues. “I mean… isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago???? I mean DAMN… on a lighter note… this is a video of me dancing!!!!”

“I have so many trips I’m looking forward to taking this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios!!!!,” the post continues. “I’m hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well!!!! I know I’m weird but hey… it’s the little things you know… and I’m so grateful for my beautiful backyard!!!! @betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover… I’m no @MarthaStewart that’s for sure… but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA!!!! I hope you’re all living your best lives and shit or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! …I know I am!!!!”

Spears also once again attempted to shut down an enduring fan theory spread by one of her former make-up artists, Billy Brasfield, who has publicly alleged that Britney herself told him she did not pen a previous Instagram post criticizing Framing Britney Spears, as she does not control what goes onto her social media. “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused!!!,” Spears writes. “This is my Instagram!!!!” The singer denied his claim previously, in early April. Brasfield reportedly appears in The Battle for Britney.

Britney ends her post by seemingly confirming that she has, by now, watched Framing Britney Spears, which interviewed some of the photographers and other paparazzi that hounded the singer at the height of her fame, and beyond. “PSSSSS no paparazzi guy,” Spears concludes. “I didn’t want you and your crew following me around!!!!”