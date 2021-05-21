After dropping their latest track and music video, BTS has already squished the competition like a fistful of so much dairy. According to Forbes, the K-Pop superstars’ new visual for “Butter,” has reportedly liquified the previously-established YouTube premiere record, a feat they achieved way, way back during the summer of 2020 with their other hit, “Dynamite.”

In their new video for “Butter,” their second song to be performed entirely in English after “Dynamite” and their scheduled number at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, the guys break out their smoothest moves in summery gym wear, black-and-yellow tuxedos, and a TikTok-ready, technicolor elevator sequence that has each member innovating their own dance move. Putting on imaginary cologne?! The only move more inspired comes at the very end of the spot. If you thought BTS wasn’t serious about pop stardom before, now you know: they are “eat a huge, solid piece of butter” serious.