Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Following an internal investigation into allegations that he created a toxic work environment while serving as the series’s showrunner, Glenn Gordon Caron, of Moonlighting and Medium acclaim, has reportedly exited CBS’s Bull, per the Hollywood Reporter. Caron’s overall deal with CBS Studios has also ended. According to THR, the show’s writers’ room “underwent multiple departures” after Bull’s fifth season wrapped production, inspiring CBS Studios to open “an investigation regarding those writers’ exits.” They declined to release any specific details about the findings of said investigation, other than the fact Caron, who became the series’s showrunner at the beginning of its second season, will not be returning to Bull, which was renewed for a sixth season in April.

Simultaneously, THR reports, actor Freddy Rodriguez, who plays Benny Colón on the show, will be leaving Bull “after a workplace investigation.” Bull writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard will reportedly take over as co-showrunners.

According to five anonymous past and present Bull writers speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Caron allegedly “fostered a disrespectful work environment during his four-year tenure,” expressing “callous” opinions and berating the writing staff. Of course, these aren’t the first reports of a seriously dysfunctional workplace at Bull.

In 2018, Eliza Dushku revealed that she had received a $9.5 million settlement from CBS after allegedly being sexually harassed on-set by the show’s star Michael Weatherly. The actress later wrote an op-ed revealing that “Caron wrote me off the show within 48 hours of my complaints about Weatherly,” a claim Caron “strongly denies.”