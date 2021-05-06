Jim Broadbent; Jack Davenport. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At this rate, hopefully we’ll never have to think about Ari Gold ever again. The secretive U.K. remake of Call My Agent!, a French dramedy series that you really should be watching, has unveiled its cast as it goes into production this month. Deadline reports that Jack Davenport and Lydia Leonard will be portraying characters loosely inspired by their French counterparts Mathias Barneville and Andréa Martel, respectively, with Jim Broadbent, Maggie Steed, and Prasanna Puwanarajah rounding out the cast in undisclosed roles. Deadline also teases that the remake will “retain the essence of the French series,” with numerous A-list guest stars confirmed to pop up and cause some trouble as clients. For those unaware of the original, Call My Agent! (or Dix Pour Cent), which has been a rousing success across Europe, follows the inner workings of a prestigious talent agency as it deals with the sometimes petty, sometimes valid whims of the stars they represent. It’s also available on Netflix if you need to purge yourself of your old Emily in Paris binge.