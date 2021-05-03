Chris Gethard Almost Gets Mauled by Alligators in His New Comedy Special

Chris Gethard’s new comedy special and album are called Chris Gethard: Half My Life, presumably referring to just how long he has been doing stand-up. Twenty years is a long time to do anything, but Gethard is especially good at keeping things interesting, whether it’s by hosting a public-access show or finding the weirdest possible venues to embark on his 2019 tour. Chris Gethard: Half My Life is part stand-up special, part tour doc, as Gethard performs sets at venues like a 9 a.m. pancake breakfast and Gatorland. “I almost get killed and eaten at the end. I’m pretty sure this is the only comedy special in history that can claim that,” Gethard said in a press release. The special also features artists like Jeff Rosenstock and Jawbreaker on the soundtrack. Gethard hopes Half My Life will highlight “grimy venues that support underground comedy.” Comedy Dynamics will distribute the special on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Pluto TV, Peacock, Tubi, and more on June 1, with a tie-in comedy-album release on June 4.

