Chrissy Teigen Apologizes to Courtney Stodden for Tweeting They Should Die

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Chrissy Teigen, who took a temporary break from Twitter in March because she couldn’t “block out the negativity,” has apologized for past tweets to Courtney Stodden that include requests for the then-teenager to “take a dirt nap.” “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize,” Teigen tweeted on May 12. “I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.” Stodden attracted negative media attention in 2011 after marrying a 50-year-old acting coach at age 16 — a relationship they say they now realize they were groomed into. Stodden told the Daily Beast that on top of the tweets, Teigen sent private DMs encouraging them to kill themself. In her apology thread, Teigen described her past self as “an insecure, attention seeking troll,” adding that the shame and embarrassment she feels is nothing compared to the way she made Stodden feel. “I am so sorry I let you guys down,” Teigen added to her followers. “I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

someone who chrissy used to tweet about and DM telling them to kill themselves when they were a teen and chrissy was in her late 20s pic.twitter.com/tzucyef07l — #3 sisterwife but #1 in his heart (@prettycritical) May 12, 2021

Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021