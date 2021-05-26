Christopher McDonald Joins Cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV Series

Photo: Getty Images

Huge news for people who had Happy Gilmore posters in the college dorm rooms: Shooter McGavin is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Now, it’s unfair to boil down Christopher McDonald’s entire, varied career to one guy from the 90s. Most recently, he played a casino magnate in Hacks. But you go to Christopher McDonald because you want to see a blood vessel threaten to burst from a dude’s face. And that seems to be what Marvel wants. The Leave it to Beaver star has signed on to the Secret Invasion series, according to Deadline. The Skrull-centric Disney+ series already has Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir attached. The Crown’s Olivia Colman is allegedly also in talks for a role.

Per Deadline, McDonald’s role is “a newly created character that could cross over to the larger MCU.” Of course, every character in the MCU has the potential to cross over into the larger MCU; that’s kind of the point. But if that means McDonald can eat pieces of shit like the head of S.W.O.R.D. for breakfast, we’re all in.