Coldplay’s new single “Higher Power” was initially set to arrive tomorrow, Friday, May 7, but what’s a ripple in space-time between friends? The Everyday Life musicians just dropped the music video for the song, and while it sounds just as ‘80s as Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love,” Coldplay’s latest release, reportedly the lead single off their rumored ninth studio album, wins out by a few hundred kilometers. According to Entertainment Weekly, the band debuted the video to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet aboard the International Space Station (you can watch their chat here), but don’t worry. You personally won’t have to look any further (or higher) than YouTube to see Chris Martin and the band’s new holographic backup dancers.

“‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” Martin said of the track ahead of its release. “It was produced by Max Martin, who is a true wonder of the universe.” See, Steve always said there must be higher love; now we have scientific proof, and, of course, only Max Martin could discover it.