Conan Does One Last ‘Clueless Gamer’ with JB Smoove

When it was announced that Conan would be wrapping up on TBS on June 24, Conan O’Brien mentioned that the next few months would be dedicated to bringing back the best of the show for one last goodbye. Apparently, before making the transition to HBO Max, Conan wanted to be the least competant gamer one last time. O’Brien and JB Smoove did what will likely be the last “Clueless Gamer” segment for the TBS show, playing Biomutant for the PS5. And Smoove utterly smoked O’Brien. Conan was outclassed and out (button) smashed by Smoove. But Smoove was so good at Biomutant that he actually coached O’Brien into leveling up. The two comedians psychoanalyzed the player character’s family dynamics, became a mech, and crawled inside a gorilla-shark’s tuchus. Quite the game.