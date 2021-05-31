Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Dead at 20

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Loaded, the musician behind the YouTube hit “6locc 6a6y,” is dead at the age of 20. The Dallas Morning News reported the Texas rapper’s passing on Monday. A cause of death has yet to be officially confirmed. The stage name of Dashawn Maurice Robertson, Lil Loaded was thrust into the spotlight when his song “6locc 6a6y” went viral during the summer of 2019, racking up nearly 29,000,000 views on the platform to date, and becoming certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America just last week, according to USA Today. Signing to Epic Records, the rapper released three studio albums in short order, including 2019’s 6locc 6a6y, 2020’s A Demon in 6lue, and 2020’s CRIPTAPE.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Robertson was reportedly due in court on Tuesday for a hearing in the October 25, 2020 shooting death of friend Khalil Walker. The rapper was subsequently charged with manslaughter in February. “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” Robertson’s lawyer Ashkan Mehryari told the Dallas Morning News, calling the rapper’s death “very tragic” and insisting “there was no malice” in the shooting for which he was charged.