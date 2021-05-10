Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Okay, our casting suggestions might be off-base so far, but luckily, when Netflix bought Knives Out 2 in March, they decided to spring for a third installment of Rian Johnson’s detective film series, so we still have plenty of chances to gloat over our excellent taste. According to Deadline, Dave Bautista is the first big casting announcement for the sequel, which will reportedly be written and directed by Johnson. The Stuber actor will join the stars of the original Knives Out, Daniel Craig, reappearing as gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, and his enormous Southern accent.

Two years after the release of the beloved 2019 murder mystery, the streamer reportedly paid over $450 million for the franchise’s next two installments. So far, there are no details available about the potential plot of Knives Out 2, which follows Craig’s Blanc as he tackles “another mystery revolving around a large cast of suspects” after tangling with the first film’s duplicitous Thrombey family, nor about Bautista’s character in particular, but we do know the movie is set to film in Greece this summer. So, if any piece of wardrobe is going to capture the cultural zeitgeist again, we’re probably looking a Greek fisherman’s sweater or, if we had our druthers, some sort of billowing, white, Chris Pine-style caftan number.