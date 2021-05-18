Dear Evan Hansen Trailer: Ben Platt Reprises His Role As a Straight Teen

It wouldn’t be so funny if being straight and a teen weren’t Evan Hansen’s main personality traits. Ben Platt, the original Broadway star, reprises his role in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower). Written for the screen by the show’s original team, Steven Levenson with music by GOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), the show follows socially anxious Evan Hansen as he centers himself in a fellow student’s suicide to win over the guy’s sister, played by fellow young person Kaitlyn Dever. As it explains the entire plot, the trailer features stars Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, and a newcomer, the wig on Ben Platt’s head. We see you and all your hard work. The 2016 Broadway musical took home six Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Actor for Ben Platt, and Best Score. Julianne Moore and Amy Adams reunite in suffering for the second time in 2021 when Dear Evan Hansen comes out in theaters on September 24.

