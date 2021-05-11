Huge Nerd Demi Lovato Will Investigate UFOs in a New Peacock Series

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Now give the people what they really want for season two: D.B. Cooper. In her continuing pivot to television projects, Demi Lovato will be starring in Peacock’s Unidentified With Demo Lovato, a four-part unscripted series that would make one of Kate McKinnon’s best SNL characters chain-smoke out of paranoia. The show will follow Lovato, her skeptical best friend Matthew, and her sister Dallas “as they attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.” The trio will consult with leading experts and “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” in addition to interviewing people who claim to have been abducted by aliens. Lovato, who considers herself to be a “true believer,” is also currently developing a scripted series at NBC about friends who belong to a food-issues group. And if you see a beam of light in a crop field? Run, girl!