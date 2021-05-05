Photo: Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In a shocking break from type, Blake Lively will soon be playing a glamorous woman with a dark secret. Lively has signed on to star and produce Lady Killer for Netflix. According to Deadline, Juno writer Diablo Cody will adapt the Dark Horse comic into a feature film. The last project Cody was attached to was a Madonna biopic, to be directed by Madame X herself.

Lady Killer follows Josie Schuller, a 1950’s housewife who is secretly a highly-trained assassin. The comic series was written by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, illustrated by Jones, and colored by iZombie’s Laura Allred. Jones told The Mary Sue that she was inspired by the illustration style of classic mid-century advertising, as well as the paintings of Norman Rockwell. Netflix has a first look deal with Dark Horse, and recently saw success with their joint venture, the Umbrella Academy series based on the comics by Gerard Way.

Blake Lively has been on a tear lately playing gorgeous, Blake Lively types that are secretly murderers. In A Simple Favor, she played a glamorous housewife with a checkered past. In The Rhythm Section, she played a traumatized woman who becomes an assassin. And on Instagram, she plays the glamorous wife of Ryan Reynolds. Is she secretly an assassin? Who’s to say?