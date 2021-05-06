Not only is DJ Khaled extremely prolific, dropping the fifth music video off his very recently-released twelfth studio album, Khaled Khaled, just a week after after the EP’s release, he’s also very, very lucky. How else can you explain him escaping a Titanic-level yacht disaster on his trusty JetSki, powering through the frigid ocean, and end up on a deserted island with H.E.R. and Migos for his new music video, “We Going Crazy,” in one luxurious piece? Not to mention catching all those delicious lobsters, presumably by hand?

Between the non-stop product placement, the dead pirate skeletons, the fireworks, and, most importantly, a cameo by what is clearly Lord of the Rings’ own gold-hungry dragon Smaug, we’d be tempted to assume DJ Khaled was simply hallucinating after being stranded alone with only salt water to drink. But he’s much more resourceful than that (literally, the video is about his many, many resources), so buying his own rescue helicopter seems like it would be Khaled’s go-to solution at this point. Honestly, those lobsters probably leapt up onto that bonfire when they saw who was trying to eat them.