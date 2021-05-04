DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Jeremih Remind You to Be ‘Thankful’ in New Music Video

As DJ Khaled’s new album rollout marches on, we have yet another music video from Khaled Khaled featuring Lil Wayne and Jeremih, on a sentimental track called “Thankful.” The visual has the three artists imparting wisdom about gratitude and heartbreak alongside a gospel choir, alternating with incongruous shots of Khaled’s new CBD skincare line, which is about as 2021 a video treatment as you can get. Lyrics like “And I know that somebody been praying for me/Head above ground and I could’ve been six feet deep” are made particularly poignant by Jeremih, who recovered from a near-fatal bout of COVID-19 last year. The video also features flashbacks of younger versions of the artists, culminating in a truly bonkers sequence in which Khaled appears to his younger self in a mirror. “Be self-made but be confident. Be now but be ancient. Be historic. Be legendary. Be great. Be thankful,” he tells his younger self, which is the kind of earnest word salad Khaled does best.

