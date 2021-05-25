The latest from DMX is a cross–New York collaboration. “Hood Blues,” the first single off the rapper’s forthcoming posthumous album, Exodus, features the core members of the upstate Griselda crew: Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine. The trio delivers hard-talking, swaggering verses over a ’70s jazz sample, culminating with Yonkers native DMX in the last verse. “I done punk’d more n - - - - - than Ashton Kutcher,” he raps in his signature rasp, referencing Kutcher’s MTV show. Benny previously teased the track on TikTok in February with a video of himself and DMX listening to the song. The Griselda features are just a few of many on Exodus, out on May 28; the album also features producer Swizz Beatz, the LOX, Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Usher, and Bono, among others. Exodus arrives over a month after DMX’s death on April 9. At the time, Westside posted a clip of DMX confirming the Griselda feature on his new album. “They’ll NEVER be another X, nothing but respect and Thank you,” Westside wrote on Instagram.
New DMX Song Featuring Griselda Crew Out Ahead of Posthumous Album
Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images