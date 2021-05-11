Drake to Receive Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Drake Photo: Drake.YouTube

As if this man needs another reason to pop bottles and celebrate, Drake is Billboard’s top artist of the 2010s, set to receive his Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, per a release. For the first time, Billboard revealed the top artists of the 2010s, led by Aubrey Graham and followed by Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Adele. Billboard previously revealed the top 100 artists up to No. 6 as well as multiple decade-end charts across genres. Drake was ranked No. 1 based on performance on the Billboard “Hot 100” and the “Billboard 200” as well as through social-media data and touring revenue. The Canadian rapper scored nine No. 1’s, beginning with his 2010 debut, Thank Me Later, and most recently for 2019’s Care Package. His six “Hot 100” No. 1’s include “In My Feelings” and “Nice for What,” plus Rihanna’s “Work.” He also holds the record for most “Hot 100” top tens, at 45, and most overall entries, at 232. His win follows Eminem, who won for the 2000s, and Mariah Carey, who, of course, owned the ’90s. Drake also sets the bar at the Billboard Music Awards, holding the title of most BBMAs, with 27 wins. Last year, he hauled home a massive 12 prizes. This year, he’ll receive the Artist of the Decade Award, on top of any wins from the seven categories he is a finalist in, including Top Artist. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are hosted by Nick Jonas, airing live on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET.