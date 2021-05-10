Photo: Fox

Whether you associate “pivoting” with David Schwimmer’s red-faced screaming from behind a sofa on Friends, or the internet’s ill-fated decision to collectively “pivot to video” a few years ago, Fox is clearly hoping to rebrand the term with a new feel-good, female-fronted comedy. Okay, yes, the comedy does involve someone’s good friend dying, but then after that, it’s feel-good, female-fronted comedy all the way down. On Monday, the network announced their decision to pick up Pivoting, written by Liz Astrof, to series next season, with Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q set to star.

According to the show’s press release, the Happy Endings actress, Good Girls lead, and Death of Me star will anchor the single-camera, half-hour comedy as friends Amy, Jodie, and Sarah, who are coping “after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond, proving it’s never to late to screw up your life.” Hey, if it’s a good enough premise for the ladies of The First Wives Club, it’s good enough for us. Maybe just stay off any and all window washing scaffolds while you’re trying to carpe diem?