David E. Kelley to Bring Love and Death and Elizabeth Olsen to HBO Max

Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a David E. Kelley production if someone with a seemingly perfect life wasn’t murdered and/or accused of murdering a similarly-perfect someone, and his new limited series on HBO Max will be no different; it’ll just be real. According to a press release on Monday, the streamer has given a series order to Love and Death, starring WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery. The show is “inspired by” John Bloom and Jim Atkinson’s 2016 true-crime book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and Texas Monthly’s “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & Part II.”

Per HBO Max, Love and Death, written by Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, will follow “two church-going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.” As for who that somebody might be, well, let’s just say the Scarlet Witch isn’t the only Elizabeth Olsen character that will end up leaving an entire town traumatized. Except, again, this whole story is real.