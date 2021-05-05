Emily Will Be Less Annoying in Emily in Paris Season Two

Photo: YouTube

One of the only things our weary and embattled nation could agree on last year was that Emily, played by Lily Collins, of Netflix’s Emily in Paris, was the worst. An American expat of ambiguous age reluctant to adjust to French culture, Emily seemed to touch a collective nerve among viewers, who declared her “bad” and “ignorant.” Series creator Darren Star revealed that in season two of the show, Emily will be marginally less annoying, telling Variety, “Emily will embrace the city a little bit more.” He continued, “When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in second season. I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language.” Star also added that Emily will begin to adjust to “the more quotidian aspects of life,” in season two, though what quotidian means in the context of a Darren Star show is unclear.