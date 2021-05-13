Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

If you could stop running ‘round the house with a pickle in your mouth for two seconds, we can give you some wonderful news: the next season of Danny McBride’s The Righteous Gemstones is adding some new reoccurring congregants to the flock lead by Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), his son Jesse (McBride), and their motley crew of children and hanger-ons. According to Variety, Eric Andre joins the show’s nine-episode second season as Lyle Lissons, “a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Jesse and Amber,” while Eric Roberts has been cast as Junior, “who grew up with Eli and has suddenly re-entered his life,” and Jason Schwartzman plays Thaniel, “a journalist working on a story on the ministries.”

Given the ending of Righteous Gemstones’s first season, which ran from August 18 to October 13, 2019, Schwartzman’s Thaniel is going to up to his eyeballs in evangelical intrigue. Okay, sorry to interrupt you. Feel free to go back to catchin’ crawdads and playin’ with a stick.