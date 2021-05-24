Marvel’s Eternals Teaser Shows Us Angelina Jolie As a Zillion-Year-Old

“Throughout the years, we have never interfered … until now.” That’s what one of the Eternals says in the teaser for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and we’re not buying it. We see these ageless celestial beings land on Earth in ancient times and gift humans technologies like irrigation and knives. “We have helped them progress.” Which one is it, Salma Hayek? Zero interference or occasionally oopsy-doopsy inventing agriculture? We won’t dwell on this, though, because it’s a Chloé Zhao comic-book movie and it doesn’t have to make sense and it only has to look beautiful and feel emotionally resonant, and this teaser does both. Hayek plays the leader of these beings, whose ranks include Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, swole Kumail Nanjiani, and Gemma Chan. There’s also Richard Madden, who gives the group a laugh when he suggests he wants to be an Avenger. Don’t be silly, Richard Madden! Then we wouldn’t be able to tell you and Sebastian Stan apart! Eternals is out in November, giving you plenty of time to rewatch The Old Guard beforehand and build a comparative argument.

