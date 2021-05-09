Everybody and Their Mother Is in This Week’s SNL Cold Open

Saturday Night Live continued their extremely sweet Mother’s Day tradition of bringing out cast-members’ moms in last night’s cold open, which featured musical guest Miley Cyrus’s beautiful rendition of her godmother Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” If they thought a bunch of adorable moms could distract us from the Elon Musk of it all, well, they were sort of right. Kate McKinnon and her mom paid tribute to Molly Shannon, Aidy Bryant’s mom promoted Shrill, and Kenan Thompson’s mom gave her best reaction shot. Even Colin Jost’s mom got a sweet Weekend Update bit: Michael Che handed her index cards, which Jost warns her against reading, lest their “whole family get canceled.” The cold open ended with all of the moms and their performing children gathered on the Studio 8H stage — a fleeting moment of genuine joy in an episode largely devoid of it.

Related