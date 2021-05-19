Netflix Promises a Spooky Girl Summer With Fear Street Trilogy Trailer

“The witch is real,” we’re told at the top of Netflix’s first trailer for its horror-movie trilogy based on R. L. Stine’s Fear Street book series. As the camera zooms out on a candlelight vigil, other hushed voices add that said witch has cast a curse on Shadyside, possessing people and turning them into killers, as a way of taking revenge on the town. Turns out, this has been happening across three different centuries, which means we’re getting three movies set in 1994, 1978, and 1666, respectively. As the trailer moves through time, killers don skull masks, brandish axes, and smear blood across a door. Maya Hawke appears in the 1994 group of terrified teens, while her fellow Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is part of the 1978 and 1666 casts. Fred Hechinger, fresh off a role in Netflix’s recent thriller The Woman in the Window, is also traveling back to 1994 and 1666. According to a release, the three movies were all filmed over “one crazy, bloody summer,” and have already received a seal of approval from Stine. The author said that the onscreen scares and screams exceeded his expectations, adding that fans of the book are also in for some major surprises. “Readers know that the book series is rated PG,” he said in the release. “But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror!” The three parts of Fear Street Trilogy will have a back-to-back-to-back weekly release, dropping on July 2, July 9, and July 16.

