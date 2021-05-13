Could This Friends Reunion Trailer Be Any More Sappy?

Despite the absurd amount of money the Friends cast is reportedly getting to return for an HBO Max reunion special, its teaser seems to possess the low-budget charm of the middle-school PowerPoint slideshows you were forced to create for art class. But, like Marcel’s presence in season one, we don’t really care. Hello, old friends! We’ve missed you. Here’s our first look at Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in the unscripted special, which was filmed at the show’s original soundstage in Burbank, cozy Central Perk couch and all. Joining the sextet will be a variety of beloved Friends supporting actors, including Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Elliott Gould. What the hell, the chick and the duck were busy? Friends: The Reunion will end its break and premiere on May 27.

