Funny or Die Acquired By a Business Man Named Henry

The comedy brand and website you may know as the birthplace of Between Two Ferns and Gay of Thrones is yet again under new ownership. Originally co-founded by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, and Judd Apatow, the company has gone through a lot of changes over the past five years, beginning with layoffs in 2016, a couple of changes in ownership in 2018, and then more layoffs last year at the beginning of the pandemic. But now a new day has dawned for the company that brought you Will.i.am’s Donald Trump impression. Henry R. Muñoz III, a designer, activist, philanthropist, former finance chairman emeritus of the Democratic National Committee, and owner of many dogs, has acquired and will now be the sole owner of Funny or Die. He began his relationship with the company when he partnered with them last year to produce the CBS Special “Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event.”

“The entertainment industry has only really touched the surface in showcasing diverse funny voices from all over this country. There is no reason why Funny Or Die, which has created so much influential, iconic comedy since it began fourteen years ago, can’t be a leader in bringing more of those voices to the table” Muñoz said in a statement. “FOD is perfectly positioned to respond to this moment in time when we all need to laugh and be moved in a way that is diverse, inclusive, and representative of the nation today.” CEO Mike Farah will also stay on, and, according to the press release, “the company will have the ability to deficit finance select projects, with more details to be announced later this year” thanks to Muñoz’s backing. Will Ferrell will reportedly also “collaborate creatively and serve as an advisor.” No word yet on the continued employment status of the ferns.