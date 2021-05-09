Gal Gadot Says Joss Whedon ‘Threatened My Career’ During Justice League Reshoots

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After alluding to her “own experience” with Joss Whedon when offering her support to costar Ray Fisher last year, Gal Gadot revealed to Israel’s N12 News that the director allegedly threatened her career after the pair clashed on the set of the Justice League reshoots. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Wonder Woman 1984 actress opened up to reporter Yuna Leibzon this weekend, confirming, “What I had with Joss, basically, is that he kind of threatened my career, and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot.”

When Ray Fisher went public last year with his allegations of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior against Whedon, Gadot hinted at her own conflict with director, but didn’t go into detail. “I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth,” the actress told the L.A. Times in December. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

According to THR, the incident allegedly happened when Gadot expressed “multiple concerns” about Whedon’s revised version of the film’s script, “issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.” A witness that reportedly spoke to the third-party investigation launched by WarnerMedia in response to Fisher’s complaints alleged to the Hollywood Reporter, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer, and she’s going to shut up and say the lines, and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Whedon has previously denied all allegations against him.