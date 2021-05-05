Matt Smith Is a Bleached Fabio in His First House of the Dragon Photo

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Tamer of dragons, warrior of statement belts, user of Sun In. We can already hear the sound of Redditors’ laptops overanalyzing the first-look photos of Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, which were unveiled by HBO on Wednesday. The above photo of Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen, standing next to Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is a particular sun-kissed delight: Bleached and on a beach, it’s almost as if the Targaryens got the Californians treatment. Smith’s character is the younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne, who’s described as a “peerless warrior and a dragonrider who possesses the true blood of the dragon.” In the photos below, we get a glimpse of fellow House-ers Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, and Steve Toussaint, who portray Alicent Hightower, Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon, respectively, who don’t seem to be as Goop-y as our resident blondes. House of the Dragon will premiere sometime in 2022.

Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans. Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Steve Toussaint. Photo: Courtesy of HBO