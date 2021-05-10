Giuliana Rancic Is Walking Away From the E! Red Carpet

Photo: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

After 20 years of making conversation with celebrities who were either jittery or disinterested in the hours leading up to awards shows like the Oscars, Emmys, and Grammys, Giuliana Rancic is walking away from E! red-carpet coverage. The television personality announced in an Instagram post on Friday that she has “decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes.” Specifically, whatever sorts of shoes producers wear. (Heels, but slightly more sensible?) Rancic’s Instagram caption continues, “One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life.” Rancic goes on to thank her production team and her viewers “for watching and supporting me as we went along together on this red carpet ride.” First Ryan Seacrest left, now Rancic. Now’s the time, E!. Hire Minari’s Alan Kim to be your full-time celebrity red-carpet correspondent.