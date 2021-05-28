This Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer Is a Secret We Can Tell

Ah, yes, nothing makes you feel older than watching a group of horny teens drinking at a bar that you could barely get into on a weekday afternoon. The first trailer for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot tells us absolutely nothing about what to expect from the show, besides a few visual cues to satiate our nostalgia: There’s Tavi Gevinson, looking chic as always. One of the girls has a Ring Light attached to her phone (honestly, genius.). And another guy is rocking a shirt that could’ve come out of the Adam Sandler Button-Up Collection. “You’ve gotten so comfortable thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative. But you forgot one thing,” Kristen Bell’s narrator taunts. “I can see you. And before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see you too.” Gossip Girl for Gen Z will debut on July 8, XOXO.

