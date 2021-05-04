Gov Ball 2021 Is Heading to Citi Field With a Fresh Lineup

Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Not sure what nature is doing, but it kind of resembles healing? New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival is back, now taking place at Citi Field in Queens instead of Randall’s Island Park from September 24–26. The lineup has been revised since last year’s festival was canceled in 2020 and postponed from summer to fall, along with Bonnaroo. Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Missy Elliott, and Solange are a few notable acts missing from the new lineup. Headliners are now Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, and Post Malone. DaBaby, 24kGoldn, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Aminé, Cordae, Burna Boy, and Carly Rae Jepsen will take the stage throughout the weekend, along with King Princess, Muna, Bleachers, 21 Savage, Smino, Princess Nokia, 100 Gecs, and so many more. Tickets go on presale this Thursday, May 6, you know, if you dare.

