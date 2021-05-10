Death, Taxes, and Grey’s Anatomy Will Continue Into 2022

Photo: Ron Batzdorff/ABC

Unlike most of its characters, Grey’s Anatomy isn’t going to turn up at a dream beach in our minds just yet. The long-running ABC medical drama has been renewed for an astounding 18th season, which will keep the show running until at least the spring of 2022. Variety reports that Ellen Pompeo extended her contract for one year to continue playing Dr. Meredith Grey for the new season, as did fellow co-stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. (One of the show’s longest-tenured actors, Jesse Williams, announced his departure just a few days ago.) Grey’s Anatomy’s renewal comes as a huge relief for fans, as the show’s fate was up in the air over the past few months: Pompeo, Grey’s titular star, was at the end of her contract, which lead the showrunner and writers to admit that season 17 could very likely be its last. But it’s not! Isn’t that nice? But we’re mostly happy that Meredith woke up from her COVID coma.