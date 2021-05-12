Grimes Was Hospitalized for a Panic Attack After SNL Appearance

Photo: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Days after appearing on Saturday Night Live last week with her partner Elon Musk, who was hosting, Grimes was hospitalized for a panic attack. The musical artist posted two photos of herself posing in her Princess Peach costume from the “Wario” sketch backstage with musical guest Miley Cyrus, and in the caption, she wrote, “I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.” Grimes doesn’t elaborate on the panic attack or how she’s doing at the moment of posting. In the rest of the post, she says Miley Cyrus is “good live and so chill,” thanks SNL for allowing her to make an appearance, and says she is “so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance).” Hey, at least she knows how people feel about *gag* “E.”